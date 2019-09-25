Ben Hider/Getty ImagesWeWork cofounders Adam and Rebekah Neumann are stepping down from their roles at the company.
- WeWork CEO and cofounder Adam Neumann is stepping down as CEO, saying intense public scrutiny of him was a ‘distraction.’ WeWork has named two current execs, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as permanent co-CEOs’; Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, has also relinquished her roles at the company.
- Europe’s highest court sided with Google in a landmark case, ruling that the tech giant did not have to apply the “right to be forgotten” policy globally. The decision came after a long and messy battle between Google and France’s data-protection agency CNIL, which sought to make the policy globally applicable.
- Facebook has said it won’t fact check politicians’ speech or block their content if it’s newsworthy even if it violates hate-speech rules. But by seeking neutrality, Facebook may become complicit in politicians spreading misinformation,TechCrunch reported.
- Huawei quietly opened a London research lab with 60 computer-vision engineers right next to Facebook and Google. The lab opening comes at a geopolitically delicate time for Huawei, which is fighting US government accusations that it steals technology and spies for the Chinese government.
- Apple has rolled out the iOS 13.1 update almost a week ahead of schedule – and it contains a long list of bug fixes. Several iPhone users reported a variety of bugs when iOS 13 was released on September 19, ranging from harmless-yet-frustrating glitches in Bluetooth, WiFi, and the on-screen keyboard, to potentially dangerous security flaws that could let intruders bypass the lock screen.
- Amazon launched a virtual medical clinic for employees. Amazon has launched Amazon Care, a virtual primary care clinic with an option for nurses to visit employees in the home, according to a CNBC report.
- Samsung will charge Galaxy Fold owners $US600 to fix the screen if it breaks out of warranty. That’s almost a quarter of the cost of the $US2,000 Galaxy Fold nearly twice as much as the $US330 cost to repair the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s screen out of warranty.
- Messaging app Kik will close down as it battles an SEC lawsuit over its cryptocurrency plans.In a blog post on Tuesday, Kik’s CEO Ted Livingston confirmed that the company would be closing Kik to focus on Kin, its cryptocurrency business.
- Angry shareholders have accused Elon Musk of using Tesla and SpaceX to bail out his cousins’ solar company for $US2.6 billion. Newly unsealed documents show that eight Tesla shareholders have accused Elon Musk of buying the solar-panel company SolarCity at an inflated price in 2016 to bail it out.
- A group of 80 Google contractors have voted to unionize. The workers, who are based in Google’s office in Pittsburgh, are not direct Google employees but rather contractors who work for HCL America, an Indian outsourcing firm.
