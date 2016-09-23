Blue Orgin Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Yahoo confirmed it suffered a major breach — and it could be the largest hack of all time. Yahoo said it believes that at least 500 million user account credentials were stolen.

2. Facebook exaggerated video views to advertisers. It may have exaggerated a key metric — the average amount of time viewers spent watching each video — to advertisers by as much as 80%.

3. Google pumped a bunch of money into Airbnb. The company has raised $555 million (£424 million) at a $30 billion (£22 billion) valuation, part of a desired $850 million (£650 million) round.

4. Oculus Rift creator Palmer Luckey is financing a pro-Trump meme group. Luckey is financing “Nimble America,” a Conservative group with a focus on viral, anti-Clinton memes.

5. Apple bought another company to make Siri better. It has bought Tuplejump, a machine learning technology company with operations in both India and the United States.

6. Jawbone hasn’t paid one of its key business partners and has almost no inventory left, sources say. The company abruptly ended its relationship with the customer service agency NexRep earlier this month after Jawbone failed to make payments.

7. Amazon closed at an all-time high as it more than doubled its stock price in just 17 months. That gives Amazon a market cap of over $380 billion (£290 billion).

8. LinkedIn’s first big move since the $26.2 billion (£20 billion) Microsoft acquisition is basically a “school” for getting a better job. LinkedIn Learning takes the online skills training classes the company got in its 2015 acquisition of Lynda.com for $1.5 billion.

9. Donald Trump’s warning about impending “online censorship” is dead wrong. His campaign has waded into a technical debate over the administration of the internet.

10. Tesla will unveil its solar roof in October. The company will unveil a solar roof October 28 in the San Francisco area. It will be integrated with the new version of Tesla’s at-home battery, the Powerwall 2.0, and Tesla’s charger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.