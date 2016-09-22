David Ramos/Getty Images Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Apple has been considering buying carmaker McLaren. McLaren denied that a takeover or investment was currently in the works.

2. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is officially back on sale. Samsung has released 500,000 safe phones, and they’re now on sale through US carriers Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

3. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will invest $3 billion (£2.3 billion) into curing all diseases by the end of this century. Zuckerberg said their organisation is already “building a world-class engineering team” to help scientists and medical experts research diseases.

4. Ad tech company The Trade Desk went public at $28.75 (£22.15) per share — a huge pop on its $18 (£13.87) price target. The Trade Desk is a demand-side platform that works with advertising agencies, allowing them to buy online ads using automated technologies.

5. A key indicator for iPhone sales has gone into decline. UBS believes that 44% of iPhone users in 2015 will upgrade into the iPhone 7 through 2017.

6. Viacom slashed its dividend by 50% and said its interim CEO will leave. Tom Dooley will leave the company.

7. Google abandoned its plan to launch a cool privacy feature with its new messaging app. The company says it has dropped its plan to store messages for a short period of time before deleting them.

8. A new documentary investigates murder allegations against John McAfee and finds chilling answers. “Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee” will air on Showtime on Saturday.

9. The Criteo versus SteelHouse “click fraud” lawsuit just got even nastier. Steelhouse now alleges that 3.6% of Criteo’s users are generating 25% of its clicks.

10. Mercedes-Benz revealed its first fully electric truck. The Urban eTruck runs on three lithium-ion batteries that provide 124 miles of range.

