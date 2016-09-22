Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.
1. Apple has been considering buying carmaker McLaren. McLaren denied that a takeover or investment was currently in the works.
2. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is officially back on sale. Samsung has released 500,000 safe phones, and they’re now on sale through US carriers Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.
3. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will invest $3 billion (£2.3 billion) into curing all diseases by the end of this century. Zuckerberg said their organisation is already “building a world-class engineering team” to help scientists and medical experts research diseases.
4. Ad tech company The Trade Desk went public at $28.75 (£22.15) per share — a huge pop on its $18 (£13.87) price target. The Trade Desk is a demand-side platform that works with advertising agencies, allowing them to buy online ads using automated technologies.
5. A key indicator for iPhone sales has gone into decline. UBS believes that 44% of iPhone users in 2015 will upgrade into the iPhone 7 through 2017.
6. Viacom slashed its dividend by 50% and said its interim CEO will leave. Tom Dooley will leave the company.
7. Google abandoned its plan to launch a cool privacy feature with its new messaging app. The company says it has dropped its plan to store messages for a short period of time before deleting them.
8. A new documentary investigates murder allegations against John McAfee and finds chilling answers. “Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee” will air on Showtime on Saturday.
9. The Criteo versus SteelHouse “click fraud” lawsuit just got even nastier. Steelhouse now alleges that 3.6% of Criteo’s users are generating 25% of its clicks.
10. Mercedes-Benz revealed its first fully electric truck. The Urban eTruck runs on three lithium-ion batteries that provide 124 miles of range.
