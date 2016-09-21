Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Larry Ellison spent an hour trashing Amazon’s $10 billion (£7.7 billion) cloud. He used most of his hour-long keynote session slot at this week’s Oracle Open World conference in San Francisco to trash Amazon.

2. The folks behind Pokémon just detailed Nintendo’s next console. “The NX is trying to change the concept of what it means to be a home console device or a handheld device,” Pokémon Company head Tsunekazu Ishihara said.

3. Microsoft is planning to buy back almost 10% of itself. The company said on Tuesday that it has authorised a $40 billion (£30 billion) share buyback program.

4. Apple is reportedly investigating an iPhone 7 bug that can cause it to lose signal after coming out of Aeroplane Mode. Enabling Aeroplane Mode works as normal to disable network access, but some customers have complained it won’t reconnect after the mode is turned off.

5. Samsung will keep sending warning messages to your recalled Galaxy Note 7 until you return it. A software update will display a green battery icon at the top of the Note 7’s screen if you’re using a model with a stable battery.

6. Apple hired a doctor who makes YouTube videos on diet and mental health. Mike Evans, known on YouTube as “DocMikeEvans,” has joined Apple to work on digital health care.

7. It looks like a powerful new BlackBerry phone is on the way. A recent listing on BlackBerry’s website appears to have leaked the company’s latest Android handset.

8. North Korea’s version of the internet has just 28 websites. A configuration error allowed researchers to map the entire North Korean externally-facing Internet.

9. Car hackers found a way to trigger a Tesla’s brakes from miles away. The Chinese research team, from the Keen Security Lab at Tencent, first privately disclosed their findings to Tesla.

10. Microsoft surprised everybody by announcing what’s probably its last Nokia phone. The Nokia 216 will come wih a 24-day battery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.