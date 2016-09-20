Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a Google media event on September 29, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Leaked images of Samsung’s new clamshell smartphone have emerged. It’s known as the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2.

2. Dutch food delivery company Takeaway.com is going public at a €1 billion (£857 million) valuation. The listing is expected to take place on September 30.

3. Facebook bought a small startup to help it quickly build hardware. It has acquired Nascent Objects, which specialises in quickly prototyping objects.

4. Twitter is laying off some employees at one of its development centres in India. It’s not pulling out of India, though.

5. GoPro launched its first drone yesterday. It’s called the “Karma” and comes with its own remote control.

6. Twitter finally dropped its 140-character limit, sort off. Links to media like photos, GIFs, polls, and videos will no longer count toward the 140-character limit.

7. There’s a software glitch with Apple’s new iPhone Lightning EarPods. The issue happens after you’ve left the EarPods plugged into the iPhone 7’s Lightning port for a few minutes. Audio continues to play, but the volume control dongle stops working.

8. Google will announce new “Pixel” phones and details of its Amazon Echo competitor on October 4. It’s going to hold a press event in San Francisco.

9. Google has unveiled new tools to fight harassment online. The software uses machine learning to automatically catch abusive language.

10. Some people’s iPhone 7’s are making a weird hissing noise. It sounds like the problem isn’t affecting all devices, and it’s not immediately clear what’s behind it.

