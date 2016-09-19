Hello Games / Alaannnn A Sony executive said he could understand fan frustration over ‘No Man’s Sky.’

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off your week.

1. The president of Lyft says car ownership will “all-but end” in cities by 2025. “We see car ownership as a burden,” he said.

2. Fox is suing Netflix for allegedly poaching employees. Fox claims that Netflix is encouraging its employees to violate contracts in order to go work for the streaming giant.

3. Here’s our side-by-side comparison of how the iPhone 7 camera compares to the Samsung Galaxy S7. The iPhone can’t quite keep up.

4. Tesla’s updated Autopilot is rolling out this week. The update is expected to be released on Wednesday.

5. One of Apple’s companies in Japan was ordered to pay $118 million (£90 million) in tax. The unit has since paid the amount, reports said.

6. Sony finally responded to controversy over “No Man’s Sky.” Sony’s President of Worldwide Studios says he understood why fans were frustrated.

7. “The Grand Tour” will launch on Amazon Prime Video on November 18. It’s the new motoring show from Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

8. The iPhone 7 has a barometric vent where the headphone jack used to be. The new iPhone is water-resistant, which messed with the device’s built-in barometer.

9. Uber held a “pool party” in London — but taxi drivers found a way to crash it. The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association parked a giant, anti-Uber message directly across from the swimming pool.

10. Microsoft will close Skype’s London office. Most of the employees in the office will be made redundant.

