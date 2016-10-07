Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Snap Inc., the company formerly known as Snapchat, is working on an initial public offering for March, according to The Wall Street Journal. The IPO would reportedly value the company at $25 billion (£20 billion).

2. Facebook just showed off the next version of the Oculus Rift. Unlike its predecessor, it has no wires.

3. Samsung’s exploding-smartphone nightmare is getting even worse. Now there are reports that replacement devices are also overheating.

4. Apple has banned a popular app for programmers from its app store, as well as deleted the app developer’s account, the developer says. The app is called Dash and it allows developers to easily find and insert snippets of code that they frequently use.

5. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has published a blog post in which he argues that the US government should be funding more technology research. He claims the public sector and private sector need to work together to innovate.

6. Steve Wozniak says he’s stopped backing crowdfunding projects because “you never get to see their accounting.” The Apple cofounder claims it’s not “open” enough for him.

7. Pokémon Go is getting a new update in a bid to keep its remaining players loyal. The newest feature will reward players for capturing common Pokémon with medals that increase the chances they will capture rare Pokémon.

8. An IRA terrorist who killed 5 people was going to speak at Wired’s tech conference in London. Patrick Magee, the former IRA member who killed five people in a bomb blast at the Grand Hotel in Brighton in 1984, has been pulled from the speaker list.

9. One of Google’s self-driving cars was involved in an accident. The driver ended up in hospital.

10. Didi Chuxing, Uber’s former fierce rival in China, wants to build a self-driving car. Didi bought Uber China in a $35 billion (£28 billion) deal over the summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.