Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesPresident Trump departs the White House for Walter Reed Medical Centre on Oct. 2, 2020.
- The CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Twitter will testify before Congress on October 28. Lawmakers will question the executives over Section 230, a legal protection for internet companies.
- Twitter will suspend users who wish for Donald Trump’s death. The move angered lawmakers who say many people receive death threats on Twitter with zero action by the company.
- Insiders at TikTok rival Triller believe the firm inflated its user metrics. Six former Triller employees said that number of monthly active users was more than five times what they were seeing on some internal metrics.
- Twitter will change its photo-cropping function after allegations of racial bias. Users found the tool cuts out Black people from photos and centres on white faces.
- Supporters of QAnon are increasingly showing up on LinkedIn. Hundreds of people have QAnon phrases or acronyms on their profiles.
- A high-profile engineer who left Amazon is speaking out about an alleged toxic work culture. Anima Anandkumar filed sexual harassment claims to Amazon HR in 2018.
- Chat app Parler says its activity tripled after the presidential debates. The app is popular with Trump supporters and the extremist Proud Boys group.
- Political microtargeting remains a threat to democracy ahead of November, experts say. Microtargeting involves using huge amounts of online data to target ads at people online.
- Renting power banks to charge your phone is huge in China and now the trend is coming to Europe. Belgian startup Naki Power wants to recreate the booming market of phone charging hubs from China in Europe.
- Trump’s tweet confirming that he has the coronavirus is his most liked and retweeted post ever. As of 3 p.m. October 2, the tweet had more than 394,000 retweets, 483,000 quote tweets, and 1.6 million likes.
