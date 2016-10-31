Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Monday.

1. A leaked Uber email shows the company insisting that the minimum wage ruling only applies to two of its drivers. The GMB union called the email “misleading”.

2. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s solar roof and new Tesla Energy products. The solar roofs that Musk showed off were installed on houses on Universal Studio’s famous backlot.

3. Alphabet’s VC unit has backed an Irish genomics startup. The investment was in a genetic research company called Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI).

4. DraftKings and FanDuel may be reaching a merger deal. An agreement has been described as “imminent”.

5. An “elite group” of five Facebook executives can override what content gets censored. They direct content policy and make editorial judgment calls.

6. George Hotz has terminated his self-driving car project after a government warning. Comma.AI has shut down its project dedicated to building a Tesla-like semi-autonomous driving system.

7. A Wall Street analyst savaged Apple’s TV strategy. Pacific Crest analyst Andy Hargreaves and team say Apple’s TV strategy “is flawed,” “needs a reboot,” and “demonstrates the weaknesses of Apple’s hand”.

8. The hacker who stole nude photos from Jennifer Lawrence and others was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Ryan Collins tricked his victims by sending them fake Apple or Google emails asking them to provide their username and passwords.

9. Facebook lets advertisers exclude users by race. Civil rights lawyer John Relman called it “horrifying”.

10. British game developer Hello Games tweeted “No Man’s Sky was a mistake” — but it was a hack. The company quickly took down the tweet.

