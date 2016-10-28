10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Apple officially announced the new MacBook Pro. Prices in the UK start from £1,449.

2. Twitter is shutting down Vine. The news came on the same day Twitter announced it would lay off more than 300 workers, or 9% of the company’s global workforce.

3. Amazon’s share price tumbled as it missed profit expectations in its Q3 results. The company has rising expenses.

4. Google’s Alphabet saw a 20% rise in revenues in Q3, topping Wall Street financial targets. Revenues were up to $18.3 billion (£15 billion).

5. Uber’s “Elevate” project aims to bring flying electric cars to cities by 2026. The company published a white paper outlining its plans.

6. Qualcomm has agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion (£39 billion) in an all-cash deal. The deal is the largest in the history of the semiconductor industry.

7. Tech companies looking to go public are worried about Britain’s post-Brexit “market conditions.” UK software firm Misys abandoned plans for a £500 million IPO citing “market conditions,” while telecoms company O2 publicly suggested that it might also call off a planned IPO.

8. A huge new £15 million innovation centre in the London Olympic Park has been named Plexal. It opens next May.

9. Mysterious startup Magic Leap, valued at $4.5 billion (£3.7 billion), is starting to manufacture its first product, potentially for a launch next year. The product will be a pair of glasses that use cutting-edge optics to superimpose computer graphics into the real word.

10. Abba are planning to reunite for a new “entertainment experience” that utilises VR and AI. Few other details have been provided at this stage.

