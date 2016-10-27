Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Internal Amazon documents reveal a vision of up to 2,000 grocery stores across the US. The company wants to experiment with different versions of stores during a pilot program.

2. Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., is aiming to raise as much as $4 billion (£3 billion) when it goes public. The IPO is scheduled for early 2017.

3. Uber has quietly launched its own “Uber for trucking” marketplace called Uber Freight. The plan builds on Uber’s acquisition of Otto, a self-driving trucking company that Uber bought in July for $65 million (£53 million).

4. Amazon drones are reportedly being tested at multiple UK sites. It was initially thought that Amazon’s only UK drone test site was a farm just outside Cambridge.

5. Microsoft announced its first desktop PC, the Surface Studio. The PC is retailing at $3,000 (£2,460).

6. Google’s parent company keeps losing its top executives. There’s been a mini-exodus of sorts at Alphabet.

7. Apple’s AirPods are delayed. The AirPods were originally meant to be released in October but now there’s no telling when the wireless headphones will be released.

8. Bill Gates made a sly dig at Brexit while on stage in London. The Microsoft cofounder alluded that voting to leave the EU wasn’t the UK’s smartest move.

9. Apple added 6,000 people to its workforce last year. That’s the smallest number of people it’s added since the depths of the recession in 2009.

10. Niklas Zennström, the billionaire cofounder of Skype, thinks that the European tech scene will thrive regardless of Brexit. However, he stressed that talent should be able to move freely within Europe.

