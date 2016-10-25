Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Twitter is planning to cut as much as 8% of its staff this week. Some 300 people could be affected.

2. Apple Watch sales are in freefall. Apple shipped 1.1 million Apple Watches in the third quarter of 2016, which is down 71.6% from the year-ago period.

3. Google has bought a company called Eyefluence, which builds eye-tracking technology for virtual reality. Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

4. Microsoft said it will be increasing pricing for its enterprise software and cloud services in the UK. The price hike comes in the wake of the sterling’s plunge since Britons voted to leave the EU.

5. Samsung is doing surprisingly well at holding onto customers after the Note 7’s exploding fiasco. That’s according to analysts at UBS.

6. Two CEOs are setting up a £10 million VC fund to back female founders. The fund will be used to back UK-based companies of “all shapes and sizes.”

7. Samsung might be making the Galaxy Note 8 after all. That’s despite earlier reports from the Korea Herald saying the Galaxy Note 7 was to be the last after its expensive recall.

8. “Pokémon Go” is getting its first seasonal event this week. From October 26 to November 1, players can expect a host of Halloween-related hijinks in Niantic’s GPS-based creature collection game.

9. Multi-billion dollar startup Magic Leap, which is building a cutting-edge augmented reality headset, is currently in a legal battle. The battle is with the engineer who started its first Silicon Valley office.

10. Google plans to offer walk-in repairs for its new Pixel phone. The search giant is teaming up with a company called uBreakiFix.

