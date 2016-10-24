Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. AT&T is buying Time Warner for $85 billion (£70 billion). The move means AT&T will own networks like CNN, HBO, TNT, and several other media properties.

2. Get ready for Snapchat to feel a lot more like TV. Job listings posted for its parent company, Snap Inc., indicate that the company is looking to hire development managers for its “original shows.”

3. Google Assistant is noticeably smarter and more capable than Siri. It’s an embarrassment for Apple, which had a five-year head start on Google.

4. Apple might not be able to build its €850 million (£757 million) Irish data centre after all. Two locals have launched a High Court bid.

5. Facebook employees reportedly pushed to censor posts from Donald Trump. However, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said no.

6. Airbnb was dealt a huge blow in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that bans rentals of less than 30 days in a multi-unit building if the tenant is not present.

7. “The Last Guardian”, the Japanese video game that was first announced in 2007, is finally complete and set to be released on December 6, Engadget reports. The game follows a young boy who meets a giant creature. Together they become friends and explore the world.

8. Time Out has bought London events startup YPlan for £1.6 million. Investors backed YPlan with $37.7 million (£31 million).

9. Uber is launching its own debit card in Mexico to get more people to take rides. It is partnering with MasterCard and Mexico’s first online bank, Bankaool, to launch the card.

10. An artificial intelligence system has correctly predicted the outcomes of hundreds of cases, researchers have claimed. The AI predicted the verdicts to an accuracy of 79%, according to the scientists involved.

