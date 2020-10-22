Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- TikTok widened its view of hateful ideologies.The app updated its guidelines to explicitly call out white nationalism, white genocide theory, and male supremacy as hate speech.
- Quibi is dead. The mobile streaming service announced it’s shutting down just six months after launch, with company executives blaming poor execution and the pandemic.
- Airbnb has hired ex-Apple designer Jony Ive.The two will work together over a multi-year partnership to design future products and services for the rental company.
- Tesla is on track for its first profitable year. The electric-car maker reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.76 on top of $US8.77 billion in revenue, marking its fifth consecutive profitable quarter.
- Facebook QAnon crackdown hit a hurdle. The social network is pausing efforts to redirect people to fact-checks about QAnon after a “glitch” accidentally redirected users who weren’t looking for the conspiracy theory.
- A US Army Twitter account was caught sending explicit tweets. Fort Bragg, home of the US Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, claims its official Twitter account was hacked after it tweeted a porn account.
- Google may supply AI for President Trump’s border wall. The system will entail installing surveillance towers to detect movement as well as artificial intelligence to distinguish humans and animals.
- Eric Schmidt thinks Google is being unfairly targeted. The search giant’s former CEO argued that Google was excellent, not dominant, after the Justice Department filed its antitrust lawsuit.
- Amazon is improving its search game. Leaked documents obtained exclusively by Business Insider show that the retail giant forecasts an improved search bar could contribute up to $US8.8 billion in indirect sales.
- SoftBank is backing minority entrepreneurs.The investment giant told Business Insider it had invested some of its first millions from a new minority-focused fund in US health startup Vitable Health, founded by a Kenyan immigrant.
