Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know before the weekend.

1. Apple employees have been fired for allegedly stealing photos from customers’ phones. The Australian Privacy Commissioner is looking into the alleged covert photo-sharing ring.

2. Samsung says the Note 7 debacle will cost $3 billion (£2.4 billion) in lost sales. It expects most of the lost sales (about $2.2 billion [£1.8 billion]) to hit the bottom line next quarter.

3. Verizon might be trying to back out of the Yahoo deal. “I think we have a reasonable basis to believe right now that the impact is material and we’re looking to Yahoo to demonstrate to us the full impact,” a Verizon lawyer said in a statement.

4. One of Apple’s most important technology partners is suffering a brain drain — to Apple. Apple is hiring a lot of talent from British chip designer Imagination Technologies, the company that provides the graphics processor for the iPhone 7.

5. Soylent is telling customers to throw away their meal replacement bars after they made some people vomit. Multiple people who ate the new meal replacement bars started to complain that they had caused repeated vomiting.

6. Four media companies including Thrillist, TheDodo, and NowThis have merged — and Discovery just poured $100 million (£81 million) into it. The new entity is called “Group Nine Media.”

7. Google added a fact-check feature to help you tell if news stories are accurate. Tagged articles will show up in the new story box on news.google.com, as well as in the Google News and Weather app for iOS and Android in the US and UK.

8. Chris Rock made a groundbreaking $40 million (£32 million) deal for two Netflix specials. The first one will tape in 2017.

9. Two key metrics show the perception of Samsung’s entire brand has tumbled over its exploding phones. Samsung’s recommend score has dropped in the US from 46 back in June to 29.

10. Tinder can now automatically figure out your hottest photo to get you more matches. The feature works by continuously varying which of your photos appear first, then examining the results.

