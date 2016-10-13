Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Snapchat has chosen Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to run its IPO. JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Allen & Co., Barclays, and Credit Suisse will be joint bookrunners.

2. Warner is in talks to buy Machinima, a troubled network of YouTube gaming videos. The deal would value the company around $100 million (£82 million).

3. Samsung will let everyone know why the Galaxy Note 7 exploded in the “coming weeks”. It says it’s “currently conducting a thorough investigation.”

4. Apple’s top M&A exec is a director of the Uber of China. Adrian Perica, Apple’s vice president in charge of M&A, has joined Didi Chuxing’s board.

5. Two of Google’s metrics have been suspended from a key accreditation service used to measure ads. The reason for Google’s non-compliance appears to be a technicality.

6. Twitter is experimenting with replacing the Moments tab with an Explore tab. It’s home to lots of content, not just Moments.

7. Diehard Samsung fans are refusing to give up their Note 7 phones even though they might explode. Samsung has told Note 7 customers to turn devices off and return them.

8. BuzzFeed has a new plan for making money: selling you clothes. The site sells things like wacky socks, tee shirts with slogans on them, and lots of apparel emblazoned with AF (as f—).

9. Mind Candy is in trouble and could even go out of business. The company behind “Moshi Monsters” is struggling.

10. Facebook’s trending topics section keeps showing fake news. Five fake stories trended in less than a month.

