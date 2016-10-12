Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Samsung has announced that it has officially stopped producing the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. It said it had made a final decision to stop production for the sake of consumer safety.

2. Facebook wants to fly drones over its Silicon Valley headquarters. The company plans to fly at least one small, wireless-beaming drone at an altitude of 400 feet around its headquarters in the coming months.

3. The US Supreme Court is grappling with the Apple-Samsung iPhone patent feud. It signalled a willingness to reduce the potentially huge penalties for ripping off a patented design.

4. Google reportedly aims to start building its new London mega office by the end of 2017. The search giant is currently looking for a construction company to build the new London offices.

5. Airbnb’s head of global operations has left the company. Varsha Rao has left the company after three years.

6. Google DeepMind has doubled the size of its healthcare team. The London-based company told Business Insider on Tuesday that it has doubled the size of its team from 20 to 40.

7. Square talked to Uber and Grubhub about selling its Caviar business. Caviar is Square’s meal delivery business.

8. Samsung is giving away explosion-proof boxes for the Galaxy Note 7 recall. The return kit includes very specific packing instructions, a thermally insulated box, and even a set of gloves.

9. Google bought a company that helps brands get product placements in YouTube videos. Famebit is basically a way for companies to get product placement in videos posted by popular YouTube users.

10. Apple will set up a research and development center in China’s manufacturing metropolis Shenzhen. It follows the announcement of another R&D hub in Beijing.

