Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Samsung pulled the plug on sales of the Galaxy Note 7 following reports that even the devices replaced in a global recall were at risk of overheating and spontaneously combusting. Samsung says that it “will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7.”

2. Twitter shares were getting pounded yesterday on reports that bidders have lost interest. Twitter shares fell by as much as 13% to $17.22 (£13.98). The stock has lost 25% of its value this year, and is below the initial public offering price of $26 (£21.10) when it went public in November 2013.

3. One of Theranos’ major investors is suing the company. Partner Fund Management LP invested in Theranos back in 2014.

4. Verizon CEO’s says reports of a $1 billion (£811 million) discount on hacked Yahoo are pure “speculation.” Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam says he’s not surprised by the massive Yahoo hack.

5. Yahoo just made it a lot harder to quit Yahoo Mail. Yahoo no longer offers the option to automatically forward email to another email address, although the setting was available earlier this year.

6. London startup builder Founders Factory has raised millions from a Chinese firm. It has received a “multimillion pound” investment from Chinese private equity holding CSC Group.

7. People are adopting iOS 10 at a record rate. Mixpanel pegs 65.21% of iOS device users as having Apple’s latest software update, while Fiksu DSP has it at 66.7%.

8. Facebook’s Slack competitor, Workplace, is now available for any business to use. More than 1,000 businesses already use Workplace.

9. “Grossly offensive” internet trolls that ruin people’s lives could face jail time in the UK. Creating offensive hashtags and publishing doctored images could now land you in jail.

10. Facebook’s accounts show that it dramatically increased its UK tax bill last year — but campaigners still aren’t happy. Facebook paid £4.1 million in UK corporation tax last year.

