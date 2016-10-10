Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off your week.

1. Samsung has reportedly stopped production of the Galaxy Note 7 after reports said the devices keep exploding. Over the past several days, five different reports have indicated that replacement Note 7 devices were also exploding.

2. Tesla is gearing up for a surprise product announcement — and Elon Musk says it will be “unexpected by most”. Musk said on Twitter that there will be a new product announcement before October 28’s solar roof unveiling.

3. Snapchat changed how you watch Stories and buried its Discover section. The Discover section of Snapchat is being moved below your list of unread Stories. Featured Discover publishers previously sat at the very top of the Stories page.

4. Science-fiction author Neal Stephenson is running a creative studio for secretive startup Magic Leap. Magic Leap, with Stephenson’s help, is currently recruiting additional producers and talent for a content studio based in Seattle.

5. The FBI wants to break into another iPhone and it still hasn’t figured out how. It wants to access information stored in the locked iPhone of Dahir Adan, the suspected terrorist who allegedly stabbed 10 people at a mall in Minnesota.

6. Microsoft is holding a big event on October 26th — but don’t expect a new Surface tablet. We’re hearing that this year’s event will be a little more modest overall.

7. Tinder is beginning to launch its new “Boost” function around the world. It lets you pay to be seen by more people.

8. What it’s like to work at Snapchat, one of the most secretive companies in tech. The company is filled with secrecy.

9. Netflix’s CEO said “it doesn’t look good” for Netflix in China. “We are really focused on the rest of the world,” Reed Hastings said.

10. Apple launched and then silently deleted a recruitment scheme called “The Orchard”. People on Twitter called the job ad “creepy,” “scary,” “sad,” and “ugly”.

