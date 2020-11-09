Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- Trump supporters are joining alternative social networks. Nearly a dozen “Stop the Steal” groups have popped up since Thursday on social network MeWe, Business Insider has found, filled with posts claiming voter fraud and organising state-by-state protests of election results.
- A Biden-Harris administration has implications for tech. Experts anticipate a nationwide data privacy law and the creation of a consumer privacy protection bureau like the one Vice President-elect Kamala Harris established in California.
- Jeff Bezos congratulated President-election Joe Biden on his win. The Amazon billionaire and world’s richest person wrote on Instagram that President Trump’s loss proves “unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era.”
- Apple suspended business with a key supplier.The iPhone maker has halted new businessesafter discovering labour violations.
- Facebook alerted US users to Biden’s projected win. The social giant added a notification to the top of its site and apps in the US after major news organisations called the race on Saturday.
- Apple is expected to unveil MacBooks running its silicon chips on Tuesday. The move is expected to mark the biggest change coming to Apple’s Mac computers in years, signalling a departure that will give the tech giant even more control over its laptops and desktops.
- Kids are spending cash on video game wager sites. A small slice of the video game market, in which users can bet as little as $US1 or as much as $US500 on games like “Call of Duty,” is exploding during the pandemic.
- Finland wants to offer jaded tech talent a new home. The Scandinavian nation wants to draw talent away from the US west coast with an all-expenses paid package that could convert to a permanent stay.
- Nikola may have spent up customerdeposits. The electric vehicle firm said in 2018 it wouldn’t touch customer deposits, but in a 2016 business plan viewed exclusively by Business Insider, Nikola suggested it had already used some of those funds to cover operating expenses.
- Investment in mental health startups is on the up. Investors exclusively gave Business Insider their 15 picks for European startups to watch across digital therapeutics and mindfulness.
