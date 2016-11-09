Getty Images Y Combinator president Sam Altman.

1. Silicon Valley leaders are shocked by Donald Trump’s lead in electoral race. Y Combinator president Sam Altman said: “This feels like the worst thing to happen in my life.”

2. Uber rival Karhoo confirms it is shutting down. The company gave out hundreds of pounds worth of free taxi rides.

3. Tesla is planning to build a futuristic “Gigafactory” in Europe that will produce more than just batteries. The announcement was made by CEO Elon Musk.

4. Amazon is paying Robert De Niro $850,000 (£681,000) per episode for a new series as it goes to war with Netflix. It makes De Niro one of the highest paid actors on TV.

5. Two more executives have quietly left $3.8 billion (£3.1 billion) startup Slack. Anne Toth, the company’s head of HR, and creative director Mark Lawson have departed.

6. GoPro is recalling 2,500 of its new Karma drones. The company’s stock is tanking.

7. IBM is going to build another data centre in the UK, according to industry sources. The data centre — due to be officially announced in the coming weeks — will be IBM’s third in the UK.

8. A UK trade union is pushing food delivery startup Deliveroo to give its drivers a better pay deal. It is the latest push for greater employment rights that could hit the flourishing “gig economy.”

9. The British music streaming startup backed by Stephen Fry and Robbie Williams is finally launching a product. Magic Works is about to release the Electric Jukebox device.

10. Samsung apologised for the Note 7 debacle in an open letter to customers. The letter was printed in full-page ads in major newspapers this week.

