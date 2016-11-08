Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Taxi app Karhoo is on the brink of administration after raising $250 million (£202 million). The company is reportedly in take over talks.

2. President Barack Obama believes fake news on Facebook is creating a “dust cloud of nonsense.” He criticised how “crazy conspiracy theorizing” is spread on social networks like Facebook.

3. Apple’s €850 million (£756 million) data centre is getting fast-tracked through Irish courts. Apple wants to build eight data halls on a 500-acre site near the west coast of Ireland.

4. Google made it incredibly easy for Americans to figure out where to vote on Election Day. There are three ways to find the information on Google.

5. Tesco suspended some parts of its online banking system after it detected attempts to steal money from customer accounts. Some 20,000 customers have lost cash from their accounts.

6. The Duke of York explained why he started a series of pitch events instead of his own VC fund. The events include [email protected], which has been taking place at St James’s Palace since 2014.

7. Amazon may soon offer free house-keeping service to its Prime members. That’s what two new job postings, first spotted by The Seattle Times’ Angel Gonzalez, seem to suggest.

8. Tesla cofounder Elon Musk said there’s a “pretty good chance” universal basic income will become a reality. He was referring to a point in the future when robots take more and more human jobs.

9. London AI startup DeepMind is planning to develop agents that are even better gamers. The company was acquired by Google in 2014 for a reported £400 million.

10. Apple could be working on a glossy white iPhone 7. That’s according to a thin rumour from Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara that was floated on Monday.

