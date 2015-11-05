Business Insider Meet your new robot colleagues.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The UK government has revealed how it wants to spy on citizens. Home Office Minister Theresa May unveiled a draft document known as the Investigatory Powers Bill, which outlines new snooping powers that could come into effect next year.

2. Facebook stock has hit an all-time high after the company reported its Q3 earnings. Stock in Facebook went up nearly 5% after the company reported revenues of $US4.5 billion (£2.93 billion) for the quarter, beating analyst predictions.

3. More than 1 billion people a day used Facebook in September. Mobile accounted for a large chunk of that traffic, with 894 million daily active users on average coming from mobile during September. That’s a 27% year-over-year increase.

4. Robots could displace a third of UK jobs over the next 20 years, according to research out today. Artificial intelligence advances mean computers are getting better at “thinking” for themselves, enabling them to perform analytical tasks once seen as requiring human judgment.

5. The wifi at Web Summit is still terrible. The Irish tech conference had notoriously poor connections in 2014, and the problem clearly hasn’t been solved this year.

6. Uber drivers in the UK have filed an employee misclarification claim that seeks to change their status to employees of the company rather than self-employed contractors. Uber is facing a number of similar battles in the US.

7. Box CEO Aaron Levie has fired back at Dropbox saying it still has a long way to go to catch his company in the more serious enterprise market. Levie was responding after Dropbox CEO Drew Houston described Box as “Dropbox for the enterprise” and said it is spending much more money than Dropbox.

8. The CEO of Tinder says that users will soon get more matches on the app. CEO Sean Rad said a “huge change” to the algorithm that dictates matches is coming soon — and it will have the effect of “increasing the number of matches by over 30%.”

9. GoPro is being sued by the producer of a rival camera over the design of its latest cube-shaped device. C&A Marketing, which produces Polaroid cameras, said GoPro had infringed a US design patent it was granted in May.

10. Expedia is buying HomeAway for $US3.9 billion (£2.5 billion), adding holiday rentals to its portfolio of online travel booking options. HomeAway has more than 1 million holiday rental listings in 190 countries.

