Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. GoPro stock crashed after it reported earnings that missed expectations by a mile. Shares plunged 22% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

2. Google has formally rejected the EU’s antitrust charges. It said the European Commission’s reasoning isn’t in line with reality.

3. Fitbit shares crashed 30% after a miss on sales and cuts to its full-year earnings forecast. “We continue to grow and are profitable, however not at the pace previously expected,” said CEO James Park said.

4. Google DeepMind has hinted that it could work on the UK’s national grid to reduce inefficiencies. One of the cofounders said that it’s thinking about infrastructure projects.

5. Multiple fitness trackers are being accused of violating European law. Fitbit, Jawbone, Garmin, and Mio have all been accused of violating European privacy and consumer laws.

6. Cisco’s former head of engineering is getting a $5.5 million (£4.4 million) goodbye package. Pankaj Patel left last month.

7. Slack’s chief marketing officer quietly stepped down after less than two years. Bill Macaitis joined the company in 2014.

8. Apple has a secret Siri lab in Cambridge. We went to see the unmarked office.

9. Dating app Hinge is rolling back part of its big reboot after less than a month. It has abandoned the idea of forcing all users to pay.

10. Facebook is cracking down on groups sharing pirated music. An anti-piracy group has been reporting the groups on Facebook.

