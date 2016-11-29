Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Uber is going to court in Europe, in a case that could have huge implications for the app-based economy across the continent. It will seek to convince Europe’s top court that it is a digital service, not a transport company.

2. AWS, Amazon’s cloud business, could outgrow the company’s ecommerce platform. The cloud is really just getting started, AWS CEO Andy Jassy told the Seattle Times.

3. BlackBerry is testing a self-driving car on public roads in Canada. The phone maker is one of several companies involved in autonomous vehicle trials in Ontario.

4. Microsoft’s Chinese chatbot won’t talk about Tiananmen Square or Donald Trump. The conversational two-year-old Chinese-speaking bot has been taught not to talk about certain controversial political topics.

5. An Amazon employee was injured after leaping from 12-story building at the Seattle headquarters. Seattle Police told Business Insider that it responded to the call of an attempted suicide at 8:45 am PT on Monday morning.

6. Morgan Stanley has estimated that Google’s new smartphone, the Pixel, will generate $3.8 billion (£3 billion) in revenue for the company in 2017. The estimate is based on the expectation that Google will sell around 5-6 million Pixels next year, which retail between $649 (£523) and $869 (£700).

7. Over 100,000 people signed a petition to repeal strict new UK mass surveillance laws. Parliament will now have to at least consider holding a debate.

8. More people are starting to apply for UK tech visas. The visas are given out by Tech City UK.

9. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has appointed a Business Advisory Group. It includes several UK tech leaders.

10. Uber drivers will join planned nationwide protests on Tuesday, when activists and low-wage workers renew their call for better pay. The also want the right to join a union.

