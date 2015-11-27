Zano Zano failed to deliver on its Kickstarter campaign.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this (Black) Friday.

1. Stores across the UK are slashing their prices for Black Friday as they look to boost their sales in the lead up to Christmas. GAME, Argos, John Lewis, Tesco, and Amazon all have big sales on.

2. Raspberry Pi has launched an insanely small and cheap new computer. It’s called the Raspberry Pi Zero, and it costs just $5 (£3.30).

3. British prisons are going to make it harder for inmates to access the internet and make mobile calls. The new mobile phone blocking technology will be funded with the help of a £1.3 billion pot of money that has been pledged to improve the nation’s Prison Service.

4. London is planning to force black cabs to accept card payments before the end of 2016. The city — like many others around the world — is grappling with the rise of ride-hailing apps like Uber.

5. Facebook has updated its global paid baby leave policy to include four months of paid leave for new fathers, no matter which Facebook office they work in. The move could force other large technology companies to follow suit and adopt similar policies.

6. A climate change ad is being shown in London’s famous Piccadilly Circus every time it rains. The ad campaign is designed to highlight the impact climate change is having on the children of Bangladesh.

7. A research firm called Wristly has found that Apple Watch owners check their wrist about 60 to 80 times a day. Perhaps unsurprisingly, checking the time is what people use their Apple Watches for the most.

8. The company behind the failed mini-drone Zano has shed light on how more than £2.3m in funding was spent. 46% of the money went on stock and manufacturing, while 14% went on wages.

9. The BBC Trust has confirmed it is switching off BBC3 in February 2016. It will save the BBC about £30 million a year and help the corporation to fund its new BBC 1 dramas.

10. Slack, the $2.8 billion (£1.9 billion) business messaging app, has launched its first ad campaign. The billboard campaign is launching in four US cities: Cleveland, Charlotte, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee.

