Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know as we head into the weekend.

1. Skyscanner’s CEO told us it’s still a British company despite selling to a larger Chinese firm. Gareth Williams told Business Insider that the company will still be headquartered in the UK after the acquisition.

2. Apple mysteriously stopped disclosing how much it spends on ads. The company’s latest annual report (10-K), filed with the Securities and Exchange commission in October, made no mention of its advertising expenses.

3. Facebook may have found a way to crack down on sales of dodgy sunglasses and fake clothes. In a patent application published on Thursday, Facebook outlines technology that is capable of recognising the content of images and flagging them if necessary.

4. Electric car company Faraday Future is reportedly struggling to meet production targets. Financial problems could mean that it doesn’t release its first vehicle in 2017.

5. World War Two codebreaking centre Bletchley Park is being turned into a cybersecurity school. The new school for teenagers will sit beside the historical attraction and the National Museum of Computing, and will take 100 students in its first year.

6. GoDaddy is reportedly in talks to acquire rival hosting company Host Europe Group. Deutsche Telekom and Permira reportedly pulled out of the bidding process.

7. Google is opening a “Campus” in Berlin for entrepreneurs. The “Campus Berlin” tech hub will be based in Kreuzberg and will open in Autumn 2017.

8. We ranked the 19 biggest British YouTube stars. Everyone from Zoella to Caspar Lee.

9. Google has begun warning some journalists and academics that their accounts are under attack. Google told Ars Technica that it could be connected to hacking attempts in the past month.

10. Star Wars smartphones are coming to SoftBank in Japan. There are two models: One for the light side, and one for the dark side.

