1. Skyscanner is being bought for £1.4 billion. It was sold to Ctrip.com, a Chinese online travel company.

2. Donald Trump says he talked to Apple CEO Tim Cook about a “very large tax cut”. Trump, several times during his campaign, threatened Apple specifically with taxes on imports from China, where Apple’s products are manufactured.

3. Meg Whitman likes Donald Trump’s plans to chop taxes on offshore cash. She said it would be “helpful” to Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

4. A powerful trade body for big publishers sent a letter imploring the CEOs of Google and Facebook to tackle fake news. Digital Content Next says the two companies have a responsibility to stop the spread of fake news.

5. Here’s the founding story of Snapchat’s Spectacles. It all started with a small company that Snapchat acquired called Vergence Labs.

6. The UK is banning “non-conventional” porn and it could censor huge swathes of the web. The UK government would implement strict porn filters in the UK — forcing sites that host adult content to verify users’ ages or risk being blocked in the country.

7. Ad tech company AppNexus has banned Breitbart from its ad exchange, citing hate speech. AppNexus deactivated Breitbart News after an audit of the site’s content determined that it violates the advertising network’s code of conduct banning hate speech.

8. Amazon acquired patents and employees from video messaging app Biba. It’s reportedly planning to launch a video chat service.

9. Maserati will reportedly launch an all-electric Alfieri in 2020. The Italian car manufacturer also said that it plans to launch a version with a V6 engine in 2019.

10. An email chain shows that Amazon has been testing drones in the UK for longer than initially thought. Amazon has been testing drones in UK airspace since summer 2015, not summer 2016 as previously thought.

