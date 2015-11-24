Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. London startup Deliveroo has raised $100 million (£66 million) for its restaurant food delivery service. Total investment in the company now stands at $200 million (£132 million) plus.

2. Snapchat has released a new feature that lets users swipe up and look at more Snaps related to a specific moment. “Story Explorer” launched on Monday in New York and Los Angeles. Snapchat said it will roll out the feature to other locations shortly.

3. Founders in Telefónica’s London startup nursery have raised over £22 million ($33.3 million) this year. That’s more than 50% of the total amount raised by all the startups that have enrolled in Wayra’s company building programme over the last three years.

4. The journalist who ticked off Tinder’s CEO has written an open letter inviting him to fight it out. In the letter, Vanity Fair writer Nancy Jo Sales invites Tinder CEO Sean Rad to settle the pair’s issues.

5. Domino’s has launched a physical button you push to order a pizza. The button, which looks like a miniature pizza box, works by pairing with the Domino’s app over Bluetooth.

6. Dell admits that there’s a big security problem with its new laptops. A pre-installed program on some newly purchased Dell laptops makes them vulnerable to cyber intrusions that may allow hackers to read encrypted messages and redirect browser traffic to fake sites.

7. Opportunist scammers are attempting to take advantage of hacked crowdfunding site Patreon by blackmailing users affected by the breach, according to TechCrunch. Large amounts of internal data was leaked online following the hack.

8. Google has given its apps a “Star Wars” makeover. To celebrate the upcoming Star Wars release, Google is allowing its users to change the appearance of their apps with a new tool that lets them join the light side or the dark side of the force.

9. Apple Pay is reportedly launching in China in February, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources cited by the Journal said the Cupertino company has signed deals with four of China’s big state banks.

10. Hackers could make the UK’s nuclear weapons system obsolete, a former Defence Secretary has warned. Ex-Labour MP minister Lord Browne told the BBC that “weak spots” make Trident unreliable.

