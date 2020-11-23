Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesU.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden spoke about how his administration would respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Twitter will give Biden the @POTUS account. The social media giant announced that President-elect Biden will inherit the handle on Inauguration Day.
- Exclusive: Google’s founders struck a deal with Sundar Pichai. When Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped away from Alphabet last year, they struck a deal with CEO Sundar Pichai: you can call us, but we won’t call you.
- An Airbnb exec resigned over Chinese data requests. Sean Joyce, a former deputy director of the FBI, resigned in 2019 over concerns about how the platform shared information with Chinese authorities.
- Wirecard’s former CEO will be forced to testify to lawmakers. Markus Braun is expected to be called back to testify to a German parliamentary investigative committee after stonewalling his initial testimony.
- Inside the rise of conservative social media Parler. The new social media company burst from obscurity this fall as conservatives fled mainstream social-media platforms in search of a free-speech oasis away from misinformation moderation on Facebook and Twitter.
- Facebook has been condemned for hosting a neo-Nazi network. The social media giant is under fresh pressure to tackle extremism for hosting a white supremacist network with more than 80,000 followers, per The Guardian.
- Manchester United was hit by a cyber attack. The English football club claimed it was the victim of a “sophisticated” cyber attack but that fans’ personal information remained safe.
- GoDaddy employees were caught in a scam.Scammers tricked the workers into transferring certain targeted domains, focusing mostly on cryptocurrency platforms.
- Customers ordering the new PS5 from Amazon were shipped random items. Some said they received products they had never ordered, including a coffee machine, a foot massager, and cat food.
- We took a look at hyped fintech Lanistar. The self-declared future unicorn was briefly in trouble with regulators after hyping up its banking services with celebrity Instagram ads and a branded Bugatti.
