1. Several Facebook employees reportedly quit over a tool that would censor posts in China. Facebook has created a censorship tool to automatically suppress certain posts in specific geographic areas.

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise missed its Q4 revenue expectations but beat on profit. The stock was down about 1% in after hours trading.

3. There’s a 3-second video that will glitch out any iPad or iPhone. Expect Apple to fix this with a software update soon.

4. Speculation is mounting that Jony Ive has checked out at Apple. The rumours keep coming that Apple’s design guru is taking a backseat role.

5. One of Facebook’s enormous internet-spreading drones crashed. There was an incident during the first test flight of Facebook’s Aquila drone that left it with “substantial damage.”

6. J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore is expecting to turn a profit in 2017. Sales of Harry Potter audiobooks and ebooks are up.

7. Twitter boss Jack Dorsey had his account suspended by “mistake”. It was back minutes after it had been suspended.

8. DeepMind has signed a major new deal with the NHS despite concerns about patient privacy. Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust announced that it will start rolling out DeepMind’s Streams app in hospitals from early 2017.

9. Apple announced it’s doing Black Friday after dropping the event last year. A dedicated webpage says the fastest way to shop the event will be with the Apple Store app.

10. Amazon faces a holiday shipping disaster as pilots are going on strike. About 250 pilots employed by ABX Air, a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, went on strike Tuesday morning.

