1. Facebook employees are seven years younger on average than Hewlett Packard employees, according to new research. The median age for a Facebook employee is 28 while the median age of a HP employee is 35.

2. The CEO of a Silicon Valley unicorn is anticipating more tech IPOs in 2016. David Wadhwani, the new CEO of the £1 billion enterprise software company AppDynamics, thinks private funds will start to dry up next year.

3. For the third year in a row, Atherton, California, has been named America’s most expensive zip code by Forbes. Here’s the 15 most expensive homes for sale in Atherton right now, according to Point2Homes.

4. French dating app Happn is adding 1.2 million users a month and will catch up with Tinder by 2017. Happn now has 8 million users worldwide, with 700,000 of them in the UK.

5. A digital crypto-currency, which is generated by human movement, has launched. Bitwalking dollars will be earned by walking, unlike other digital currencies such as Bitcoins that are “mined” by computers.

6. Airbnb is raising another $US100 million (£66 million), and it’s still worth $US25.5 billion (£16.8 million). The San Francisco company has raised $US2.34 billion to-date, according to Pitchbook data.

7. The CEO of Google’s £400 million artificial intelligence startup has hinted that the “agents” his company has been developing will soon be able to beat computer game “Go”. Facebook is also trying to beat the game.

8. A £1 billion fantasy sports startup based in Scotland could be killed off before most people in Britain have even heard of it, The Sunday Times reports. FanDuel is facing legal action in New York over its operations in the US.

9. A CEO has explained why New York could be a better place to build a startup than San Francisco. Mobile Ink CEO Vivek Sharma believes talented employees are more loyal in New York than they are in San Francisco.

10. Intel has hired Qualcomm’s computing leader to head its new mobile push. Doctor Venkata Renduchintala will head Intel’s new “Client and Internet of Things (IoT) Businesses and Systems Architecture Group.”

