Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple is offering free battery replacements because some iPhone 6s handsets are randomly shutting down. The company said that only a “very small number” of devices are affected.

2. Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity has closed. Shareholders voted in favour of the acquisition last Thursday, with more than 85% of Tesla shares voted in favour.

3. Apple is killing its line of routers. The engineers who formerly worked on the AirPort Extreme, Airport Express, and AirPort Time Capsule have been moved to other products.

4. Oracle is going to buy Dyn. Dyn monitors internet traffic, and it was recently hit by a cyber-attack that took many sites offline.

5. Snapchat’s Spectacles are now on sale in New York City. The latest vending machine is located inside a pop-up shop at 5 East 59th Street, near Central Park in Manhattan.

6. Instagram added live video and disappearing group messages in its quest to conquer Snapchat. The app’s algorithms will notify the people you interact with the most when you go live.

7. IBM confirmed it is building more data centres in the UK. It plans to build four more data centres in the UK.

8. Tesla is revamping its stores to focus more on energy products. Customers will now be able to order Tesla’s Powerwall in store and online.

9. Netflix says Amazon paid a whopping $250 million (£200 million) for its new Jeremy Clarkson show. Netflix even mentioned the show in its most recent earnings report, saying the company assumed it would make Amazon “as global as YouTube and Netflix.”

10. San Francisco food delivery startup Munchery throws away 16% of the food it makes. Typical restaurants waste between 4% and 10% of food.

