Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 2013 TechCrunch Disrupt conference on September 11, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The TechCruch Disrupt Conference runs through September 11.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Facebook is doing a $6 billion (£4.8 billion) stock buyback. It said the repurchase program will go into effect in the first quarter of 2017 and does not have a fixed expiration date.

2. BuzzFeed is raising another $200 million (£161 million) at the same valuation it had last year. Recode reported that the investment would come from NBCUniversal, making the company’s investment in BuzzFeed total $400 million (£323 million).

3. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a post on Friday explaining what the company is doing to fight the spread of fake news. He said the company is experimenting with adding warnings to stories that have been flagged as fake.

4. Amazon is going to sell cars online. Fiat Chrysler will sell three models — the 500, the 500L, and the Panda — on Amazon’s Italian site at a price that is up to 30% cheaper than other dealerships.

5. Music piracy site What.cd has been shut down. French media has reported that police in France seized servers belonging to the site.

6. Google plans to remove the “In the news” section from its desktop search following criticism of the spread of fake news. It will be replaced by a carousel of “Top stories” similar to what now exists on mobile.

7. Hyperloop One has settled its lawsuit with former employees. Brogan BamBrogan, co-founder and former chief technology officer, and several other employees sued the company.

8. Facebook is killing off its Atlas ad server (but keeping the rest of it). The news comes two months after Business Insider revealed Facebook had shifted Atlas from its ad tech division into its “marketing sciences group”.

9. Apple design guru Jony Ive designed a Christmas tree without any decorations. Claridge’s famous Christmas tree looks rather minimalist this year.

10. Facebook will hire 500 additional employees in the UK in 2017. It’s opening a new headquarters in London.

