- Roblox is going public. The gaming platform has skyrocketed in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 30 million active users per day.
- Apple hit out at Facebook. In a letter defending the delayed rollout of its IDFA privacy feature, Apple slammed Facebook and said the firm was only interested in hoovering up data about its users.
- Apple’s rivals are furious at the App Store fee reduction. Spotify, Match Group, and Epic Games variously described the move a “cynical ploy to divide and conquer” and “arbitrary.”
- Exclusive: Snap has acquired Voisey. Voisey is a TikTok-like music app that is making waves among record labels as a new way to find emerging talent.
- Google has totally revamped messaging. The firm said it has completed a global rollout of RCS, a major upgrade on SMS that makes texting much richer.
- Big Tech is clamping down on vaccine misinformation. Canada and the UK will work with Facebook, Google, and Twitter on ways to stop misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine from spreading online.
- Google is skirting Apple’s ban on its gaming service. Google Stadia will work on Apple devices through a “progressive Web application,” meaning users can access it through a web browser rather than through a dedicated app.
- SoftBank’s CEO doesn’t get bitcoin. Masayoshi Son has previously invested $US200 million in the cryptocurrency, but said checking the prices was a distraction and he sold his stake at a loss of $US130 million.
- Twitter slowed down its Fleets rollout. Users have raised privacy concerns, saying the feature encouraged harassment.
- DoorDash’s IPO filings reveal which investors will get rich. Mutual funds from asset managers like T. Rowe Price and Fidelity are investors, as well as the retirement plans for companies including Costco and American Airlines.
