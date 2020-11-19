Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- Apple settled a lawsuit centered on iPhone throttling.The firm will pay $US113 million in a settlement for an investigation into its past practice of intentionally slowing down people’s iPhones.
- Facebook launched a new app. The E.gg app enables users to create shareable websites that look like a mixture between a high school locker circa 1995 and a Tumblr page circa 2015.
- Google is redesigning Google Pay. The app includes new budgeting tools and embedded checking accounts with banking partners like Citi.
- Apple is cutting its developer fees. The firm will reduce the commission it takes on App Store in-app purchases, to 15% from 30%, for small developers starting January 1.
- Epic Games compared its Apple fight to the civil rights battle. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney characterised his company’s actions as “an act of civil disobedience” in a new interview during the New York Times DealBook virtual conference.
- YouTube is pushing a new audio unit. The firm is making a plea to advertisers with new ad formats that take advantage of a growing listenership.
- Pokemon Go is getting a big update. The level cap will rise from 40 up to 50, while also readjusting the experience system.
- Trump will lose his fact-checking protections.Facebook’s policies will allow it to start adding fact-checks to posts from President Donald Trump once he has left the White House, a spokesperson told Business Insider.
- Affirm unveiled an IPO filing. The fintech startup was founded in 2012 by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, and is among a cohort of “buy now, pay later” startups.
- Silicon Valley’s elite is tapping out.Entrepreneurs are leaving for more politically diverse and often affordable areas, like Austin, Miami, and Denver.
