Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Snapchat will sell its camera glasses through pop-up vending machines. The company’s glasses, dubbed “Spectacles,” are currently only on sale in the US, where they cost $130 (£104).

2. Nearly every major tech stock was down the day after after Donald Trump was officially elected president. Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon were all in the red.

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a memo to employees after Donald Trump was elected president. Cook urged them to “move forward together.”

4. Mark Zuckerberg said the idea that fake news on Facebook swung the US presidential election is “pretty crazy.” Earlier this week Barack Obama said fake news on Facebook was a “dust cloud of nonsense.”

5. Adobe is acquiring ad tech company TubeMogul. The deal is worth $540 million (£430 million).

6. Apple is hiring machine learning engineers at its office in Cambridge. The company uses the facility for Siri research and development.

7. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos congratulated Trump on his election win. During Trump’s campaign, Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, called Trump out for his accusations of mainstream media bias.

8. BlaBlaCar, the $1.5 billion (£1.19 billion) French ride-sharing app that lets people split the cost of fuel on journeys between cities, is struggling to take off in Britain. The CEO suspects it might have something to do with British culture.

9. Alibaba said it took more than $5 billion (£4 billion) in transactions in the first hour of its annual “Singles’ Day” sales blitz. The 24-hour event held annually on November 11 offers a benchmark for Alibaba’s performance and an insight into China’s swing to online shopping.

10. Job Today, an app that aims to help people find casual jobs quickly and easily, raised $20 million (£16 million). Investors include Flint Capital, Accel Partners, and Channel 4.

