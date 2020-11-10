Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Listen to this update by searching “Business Insider” in your flash briefing settings.
- Facebook removed pages related to Steve Bannon. The social network removed seven pages related to the former White House adviser that spread false information and conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
- Eric Schmidt is set to become an EU citizen.The former Google CEO is obtaining citizenship in Cyprus, a move that will allow him to travel to the European Union and possibly reap tax benefits.
- President-elect Joe Biden is tapping up tech for his transition team. Staffers include Facebook’s former regulatory attorney Jessica Hertz and ex-Apple lobbyist Cynthia Hogan, per a list compiled by Business Insider.
- SoftBank made its first investment in a scooter startup. The Japanese investment giant led a $US250 million funding round into German electric scooter firm Tier, Business Insider reported.
- Zoom has settled with the FTC. The video conferencing firm has agreed not to make any misleading security claims in advertising and to continue to ramp up its security practices.
- AOC says the Democrats lost seats due to poor online practices. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats lost seats in the Senate and House because of a lack of online advertising, including on Facebook.
- Microsoft wants to demolish video-conferencing competition like Zoom. Leaked documents obtained by Business Insider show the firm is tying staff bonuses to the success of its own video product, Teams, against rivals like WebEx.
- Trump’s refusal to concede is a cyber risk.Former government officials say election disinformation makes Americans vulnerable to cyberattacks, particularly given Trump’s widely debunked claims of election fraud.
- We analysed Joe Biden’s key tech initiatives.It’s clear the president-elect will focus like Trump on outrunning China and on R&D investment, but that he may differ on areas like immigration.
- SoftBank may sell Boston Dynamics. The robotics firm is reportedly not profitable, and a deal could value it at up to $US1 billion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.