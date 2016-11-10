Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Donald Trumps presidency could have a major impact on Apple. Apple CEO Tim Cook actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hosting a fundraiser earlier this year.

2. Some people are blaming Facebook for Donald Trump’s surprising victory. If someone shares a story of a politician that fits your world view, but the story is completely false, you’ll see it in your news feed.

3. Some Californians are calling for a “Calexit.” A fringe political group wants to opt out of a Donald Trump presidency by leaving the union.

4. Taxi app Karhoo gave some users over £100 in free rides before it went bust. The company reportedly raised $250 million (£201 million).

5. Facebook has created a second-generation computer switch called Backpack. It will help the company to compete with businesses like Cisco and Juniper.

6. Ireland really doesn’t want Apple to pay it €13 billion (£11.5 billion) in back taxes. The country’s finance minister has appealed the European Commission’s decision to a court.

7. Oxford and Cambridge are losing AI researchers to DeepMind. More than a dozen AI researchers have left the academic powerhouses over the last couple of years.

8. Twitter chief operating officer Adam Bain is stepping down in the latest shake-up at the troubled internet company. He is being replaced by CFO Anthony Noto.

9. Facebook is pausing the use of European users’ WhatsApp data for product and advertising purposes. The temporary pause comes as a result of conversations with data protection authorities over the past month.

10. Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian believes Twitter hashtags “are one of the greatest farces ever foisted upon us.” He made his comments at Web Summit in Lisbon.

