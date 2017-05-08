Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Facebook has published a series of fake news adverts in the UK press. The ads, which appear in papers including The Times, The Guardian, and Daily Telegraph, contain a list of 10 things to look out for when deciding if a story is genuine.

2. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg explained how she’s coping with her husband’s death. She also said how Mark Zuckerberg has helped her, and why “grief leave” is as important as maternity leave.

3. Hackers used a long-neglected vulnerability in phone networks to empty victims’ bank accounts. A number of German customers of telecom network O2-Telefonica had money stolen as a result of the “SS7” vulnerability.

4. It sure looks like Microsoft is launching another Surface tablet later this month. The company is releasing new hardware at an event in Shanghai.

5. China is about to make its internet even more censored. The country made a pledge on Sunday to strengthen controls over search engines and online news portals,

6. London running startup Tribe is looking to raise £1 million in crowdfunding to help it expand its business. The company, which creates 100% organic snacks for endurance runners, hopes to raise the money on Crowdcube.

7. A CEO who invested in Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat early on explained how he knew it was the smart move. His name is Gary Vaynerchuk.

8. Porsche is opening a digital technology center with 100 staff in Silicon Valley. The German car company will aim to forge new partnerships, cooperate with venture-capital companies, and invest in new companies.

9. Google Drive now hosts more than 2 trillion files. That figure includes photos, videos, documents, and all other kinds of files.

10. Warner Music Group extended a licensing deal with YouTube. It means that the label’s songs will remain on the web’s most popular destination for streaming music.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.