1. It turns out that Apple does care about market share.The iPhone increased its market share in Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Spain from 18.3% to 20.3% between Q1 2014 and Q1 2015, with much of the growth driven by customers switching from Android.

2. Yahoo acquired a company in the first quarter of this year — but nobody knows which one.

Marissa Mayer’s company paid $US23 million for the mystery firm.



3. Alibaba COO Daniel Zhang is replacing Jonathan Lu as CEO.Speculation is that Lu lost the confidence of Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma after two years as CEO.



4. World of Warcraft lost 3 million subscribers in the last three months.The online role playing game had 10 million subscribers in January, but dropped to 7.1 million by the end of 2015’s first quarter.

5. Review site Yelp is exploring a sale. The company could be valued at as much as $US3.5 billion.

6. Sony has pulled music by artists including Adele, Hozier, and Kelly Clarkson from SoundCloud. Negotiations between the two companies broke down because Sony didn’t see enough opportunity for the monetisation of its music on the streaming platform.



7. The League, an exclusive dating app launched in San Francisco, is now available in New York. The app will only be available to 2,500 people, picked using a secret algorithm based on LinkedIn profiles and friend networks.

8. Fitbit just filed to go public after reporting a $US132 million net profit in 2014. Revenues have doubled from $US271 million in 2013 to $US745 million last year.





9. Microsoft isn’t planning to make an offer on Salesforce because its valuation is too expensive. It had previously been reported that Microsoft was evaluating a bid for Salesforce after the latter company was approached by another unnamed would-be buyer.

10. Cody Wilson, the man who invented the world’s first 3D printed gun, is suing the US government after the State Department tried to force him to delete online plans for his weapon. The 27-year-old Texan argues that the 3D plans should be considered “free speech”, and therefore protected under the First Amendment.

