Illustration by Mike Nudelman Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know as we head into the weekend.

1. For the second time, SpaceX successfully landed a rocket on a droneship in the ocean. It was travelling at twice the speed of the previous rocket that was landed.

2. The man who claimed to have invented Bitcoin says he doesn’t have the “courage” to provide proof. Craig Wright has backed out of providing evidence.

3. Katie Couric is reportedly looking to jump ship from Yahoo. She signed a new contract worth $10 million (£6.9 million) last year.

4. The mayor of Cupertino is furious with Apple and barely talks to the company. He was once asked to leave Apple’s campus by security guards.

5. GoPro reported its Q1 earnings last night and beat expectations on sales. Shares were up 6%.

6. Apple’s App Store malfunctioned for all users yesterday. Searches didn’t return the correct results.

7. Peter Thiel sold $101 million (£69.8 million) of Facebook shares earlier this week. Thiel was the company’s first institutional investor.

8. Twitter’s livestreaming app Periscope is testing a way for people to make their broadcasts permanent. That’s going to make it compete with Facebook Live even more.

9. Alibaba reported quarterly sales that trumped forecasts but profits that fell short of analysts’ expectations. It sold goods worth more than 3 trillion yuan in March for the first time.

10. Square shares crashed after reporting lower than expected earnings. It’s been a pretty bad earnings season for Jack Dorsey.

NOW WATCH: How to find out your Uber passenger rating



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.