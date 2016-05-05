Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday morning.

1. Apple is going to fix its music streaming service — and it has called in Trent Reznor to help. It wants to make Apple Music easier to use.

2. Google-backed startup Yieldify laid off 10% of its employees in March. The company said it had 110% growth in revenue, however.

3. Apple bought at least three companies in the past year that nobody knows about. Only 12 acquisitions have come to light, but CEO Tim Cook said it bought 15 companies.

4. YouTube is planning its own cable killer. It’s working on a subscription service called “Unplugged.”

5. Zynga stock soared after crushing its first earnings under a new CEO. Shares were up around 12% in after hours trading.

6. Etsy made its first profit as a public company — and the market loved it. The stock is still down from last year’s IPO price, though.

7. Luxury fashion company Farfetch just raised $110 million (£75.8 million) at a $1.5 billion (£1.03 billion) valuation. The company is headquartered in London.

8. More than 1 million people now pay for Tinder’s premium tier. It costs up to $9.99 (£6.89) per month.

9. Fitbit stock fell 11% yesterday after it reported earnings. Guidance for the current quarter missed even the lowest forecast.

10. Only 7.5% of customers are running Marshmallow, the latest version of Google’s Android mobile operating system. 84% of customers run the latest version of iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.