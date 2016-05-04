Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote at the Facebook f8 conference on April 30, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Facebook is hosting the one-day developers conference for the first time since 2011, with over 1500 developers expected to attend.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Twitter shares hit an all-time low on Tuesday, falling to as low as $13.90 (£9.54.) The company’s stock is down 66% from the initial public offering late in 2013.

2. IBM scientists will make a quantum computer available to the public as a cloud service for the first time today. It’s geared towards scientists and students, but anyone will be able to try it.

3. The founder of fintech startup Nutmeg has stepped aside as CEO. Nick Hungerford cofounded the company in 2011.

4. Crowdmix has finally launched an app after 3 years — but you can’t sign up to use it. The London startup has been around since 2013 but has only just released its app to the App Store.

5. Job listings suggest Apple might take its chip making to the next level. It’s looking for graphics-processing unit (GPU) engineers in Orlando.

6. Adblock Plus and a founder of The Pirate Bay have launched a service to let people pay the online publishers they love the most. Users can set a monthly budget for how much they want to spend on ads.

7. Microsoft acquired Italian Internet of Things startup Solair. The company lets businesses analyse data from connected devices.

8. Brazil has ordered carriers to unblock WhatsApp after it was temporarily blocked. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg encouraged Brazilians to demand that the app is not blocked again.

9. JustEat upped its profit forecast after an “excellent start” to the year. The London Stock Exchange-listed company is now expecting full year sales to climb to £358 million instead of £350 million.

10. The Pirate Bay only gets $9 (£6.18) in donations a day. It does get money from ads on the site, though.

