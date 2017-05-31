Kitty Hawk The Kitty Hawk flyer.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Uber fired the man who’s central to its legal fight against Google about self-driving cars. Anthony Levandowski was the ex-head of Uber’s self-driving car programe, and was fired for refusing to co-operate in the case.

2. Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, has launched a modular, high-end smartphone called the PH-1. He’s launched it through his own company, Essential.

3. Airbnb is reportedly keeping an eye on Spotify’s rumoured listing on the New York Stock Exchange to see if it can follow suit. Spotify is shunning a traditional IPO, instead pursuing a direct listing.

4. Streaming service SoundCloud is losing its fourth exec this year, with the departure of chief content officer Stephen Bryan, according to Music Business Worldwide. Bryan joined in 2014, and was responsible for SoundCloud’s rights deals with labels and publishers.

5. Google’s AI business DeepMind will halt its research into board games and instead focus on more practical applications like finding cures for diseases, inventing new materials, and reducing energy consumption. The new areas are more likely to generate revenue.

6. Ex-Attorney General Eric Holder has wrapped up his investigation into Uber’s alleged culture of sexual harassment, and will present his findings to the board today. Employees will hear about the report on June 6.

7. Larry Page’s flying car, Kitty Hawk, is as easy to operate as an Xbox, according to one of its engineers. Cameron Robertson said the flyer handles complexities that the pilot would usually have to think about in a normal aircraft.

8. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has ruled out any chance of going into politics, despite launching a site about government transparency. Ballmer said politics was “the worst sales job in the world.”

9. Apple first big original video series, “Carpool Karaoke”, is finally coming to Apple Music on August 8. The show has reportedly suffered months of delays, and involves high-profile people doing karaoke in a car.

10. Two former directors at Theranos, the healthcare startup which collapsed spectacularly, said they didn’t think to question the company’s CEO Elizabeth Holmes even as allegations about its tech stacked up. The company used third-party tech rather than its own to analyse blood samples, and has been accused of misselling its capabilities.

