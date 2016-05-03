Good morning, here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple shares closed down for an eighth-straight day yesterday — the first time this has happened since July 1998. The stock has lost 11% since April 26.

2. Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright is now publicly claiming to be Bitcoin’s creator. However, he hasn’t offered up definitive proof that he invented the cryptocurrency.

3. A judge in Brazil has ordered phone carriers to block WhatsApp. It’s the second time it has happened in five months.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared on Jim Cramer’s TV show to tell investors they got it all wrong. He said that Apple has “great innovation in the pipelines.”

5. The EU slashed roaming charges for using your phone abroad. The European Union is imposing a significant drop in the maximum telecoms companies can charge you for phone calls, data, and texts while abroad in the EU.

6. Uber announced an expansion of its partnership with mobile payments company Alipay. It will allow Chinese customers to pay for Uber rides outside of China using their existing Alipay accounts.

7. BuzzFeed’s European general manager Kate Burns is out. She was with the company for just over a year.

8. Periscope has hired an editor in chief who used to work at Medium. Evan Hansen will start later this month.

9. Apple adds its top advertiser to its executive leadership page. Tor Myhren is now on the senior leadership page.

10. SoundCloud’s Go subscription service has expanded to the UK. It costs £9.99 per month.

NOW WATCH: Clever ways to reuse your old iPod



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.