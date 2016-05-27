SuccessStories.com Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Google won its copyright lawsuit against Oracle. The jury decided that Google’s use of the disputed piece of code was “fair use.”

2. Snapchat raised $1.81 billion (£1.23 billion) in a new funding round.A TechCrunch report suggests the company is now valued at about $20 billion (£13.6 billion.)

3. Apple reportedly explored the idea of making a bid to buy Time Warner. The iPhone creator is looking to make a significant push into the content business.

4. Facebook is shutting down its video-ad exchange, LiveRail. Facebook bought LiveRail for a reported $400 million (£273 million) to $500 million (£341 million) in July 2014 to help it “make video advertising much better for everyone,” but the acquisition didn’t play out as expected.

5. Gawker founder and CEO Nick Denton wrote an open letter challenging the billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel to a public debate on free speech. Thiel secretly financed Hulk Hogan’s high-profile lawsuit against the media company, which has seen a court award the wrestler $140 million (£95 million) in damages.

6. SpaceX has postponed the launch of its fifth rocket of the year. The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday at 5:40 pm EST, but at around 7 pm, SpaceX announced that it was delaying it “until no earlier than tomorrow” because of technical problems.

7. Tinder CEO Sean Rad has hired six people after matching with them on Tinder. Rad said the conversations did not lead to dates.

8. A London tech startup and an investigative journalist found that MPs and lords are directors in 2,465 companies. The companies have combined revenues of £220 billion and a combined workforce of 1.2 million people.

9. Magic Leap, the highly-secretive startup backed by Google that’s creating some sort of augmented-reality device, has announced that it plans to work with outside app creators in the future. It could indicate that Magic Leap is moving closer to actually getting its hardware in the hands of developers.

10. Tech City UK spent nearly £500,000 on PR, communications, and consultancy in two years. The government quango is funded by the UK taxpayer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.