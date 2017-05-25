Leon Neal / Getty Theresa May with Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. UK government ministers are reportedly planning to enforce new powers that would compel tech companies like WhatsApp and Apple to hand over encrypted messages. It’s not clear how this would work in practice as the “end-to-end encryption” techniques used by the big tech firms make decryption impossible.

2. The new Nokia 3310 is now on sale. The revamped device is selling for £49.99 (or €49), and has some significant changes.

3. European Union ministers approved plans to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube tackle hate speech on their platforms. It is the first legislation at EU level on the issue.

4. SoftBank has invested $US4 billion (£3 billion) into US graphics chipmaker Nvidia. It equates to about 4.9% of the company.

5. A new report slams Tesla working conditions. It claims employees have suffered twice as many serious injuries as the industry average.

6. A longtime Snapchat exec who helped build its ad business has left the company. His name is Brian Ames.

7. Graphic designer and prolific leaker Benjamin Geskin posted a hands-on video with a dummy iPhone 8. It shows the redesigned iPhone with a double-lens camera that’s positioned vertically, not horizontally like you see on the iPhone 7.

8. Facebook is testing a change that will make news an even bigger part of your feed. The redesign places Trending, which shows links to top news stories, prominently in the News Feed on mobile phones instead of burying it in the search box of Facebook’s mobile app.

9. Apple designer Marc Newson has created a $US12,000 (£9,246) egg timer. The 53-year-old Australian has collaborated with watch website Hodinkee to produce “The Marc Newson Hourglass,”.

10. Tech investor Christian Hernandez analysed his 5000 monthly emails and explained how startups can stand out. He used a tool called Gmail Meter to track his inbox.

