Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Monday.

1. Tech companies could abandon the UK if it leaves the European Union, digital economy minister Ed Vaizey has warned. His comments were made at the Salesforce World Tour conference in London.

2. Secretive data-mining startup Palantir is buying $225 million (£155 million) of stock back from its employees at $7.40 (£5.10) per share, reports BuzzFeed. Palantir last raised $880 million (£607 million) in December 2015, at a valuation around $20 billion (£13.7 billion).

3. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff responded to questions about a Microsoft takeover bid. He didn’t give a definitive answer either way but the phrasing he used suggests he isn’t ruling out an acquisition.

4. Edward Snowden has called for a complete overhaul of US whistleblower protections.It comes after a new source from deep inside the Pentagon came forward with a startling account of how the system became a “trap” for those seeking to expose wrongdoing.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Modi while on a trip to Asia. He laid out his company’s plans for the vast Indian market in a meeting on Saturday.

6. One of the top Apple followers is worried that the company could turn into BlackBerry. Marco Arment wrote in a blog post that Apple lags far behind Google and Facebook in everything from search to natural-language processing.

7. Salesforce spent roughly $75 million (£52 million) on the three startups it acquired last quarter, according to a regulatory filing. The startups include MetaMind, PredictionIO, and YOUR SL.

8. Google is appealing against a ruling by France’s data privacy regulator demanding that the company removes certain web search results worldwide. The Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) has deemed that that the EU’s “right to be forgotten” policy regarding search engine results should apply globally.

9. IMAX is teaming up with Google to build cinema-quality virtual reality (VR) video cameras. A report in the Wall Street Journal suggests IMAX is also going to open VR locations in shopping malls that could be a bit like cinemas.

10. Half of the European Union’s member states have called for the removal of barriers to the free flow of data both within and outside the 28-nation bloc. They say it is necessary to ensure the continent can benefit from new data-driven technologies.

