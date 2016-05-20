YouTube Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Google has patented a self-driving car that will glue people to the hood if you crash into them. After a crash, the victim would be stuck to the front of the car, preventing them from another injury as they’re thrown backward.

2. A photo has emerged of Uber’s self-driving car. The taxi-hailing company plans to test the car on the streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

3. Google cofounder Larry Page disputes that Android is the $43 billion (£30 billion) business that Oracle claims it is. Oracle is suing Google for copying certain bits of software from a programming language called Java that were used when Google created Android.

4. The EU wants to force Netflix and Amazon to show more European television. The Financial Times was sent a draft proposal document drawn up by the European Commission that is set to be announced next week.

5. Investors are losing their appetite for food delivery startups. Grocery and restaurant delivery companies raised $609 million (£416 million) in the first quarter of the year, down from $2 billion (£1.4 billion) for the final quarter of 2015.

6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained the company’s “Area 120” division. The division is where employees build their own startups.

7. A global venture capital firm called e.ventures has raised a new $150 million (£102 million) fund. The money is to be invested purely in early-stage European tech startups.

8. Salesforce is taking over six more floors in one of London’s tallest skyscrapers. The company tried and failed to officially name the tower after itself in 2014.

9. Microsoft is building a “concierge” bot that acts like your personal assistant. The bot is being built for Bing.

10. Google is battling a demand from a French regulator to remove certain search results globally. Google warns that doing so would create a dangerous precedent and block users’ access to content that is perfectly legal where they live.

